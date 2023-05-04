LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens have released their five most wanted individuals.

Troy Lynn Miller is wanted for burglary, aggravated assault, indecent exposure, and numerous other offenses, in Elizabethville Borough, according to State Police. Miller is believed to be in the Harrisburg area.

Christopher Eugene Snyder is wanted for endangering the welfare of children, strangulation, and drug and assault offenses, among others in Upper Paxton Township, according to State Police. His last known whereabouts are in the Duncannon area.

Anthony Robert Troutman is classified as a person not to possess firearms and is wanted for Firearms Act Violations, drug possession, altered/forged documents, and other offenses in Berrysburg Borough, according to State Police. His last known whereabouts are in the Harrisburg area.

Warren Dean Stoneroad is wanted for endangering the welfare of children, drug possession, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and other offenses in Lykens Borough, according to State Police. He has additional arrest warrants from other agencies and is believed to be in the Harrisburg area.

Corey R. Woodburn is wanted for felony retail theft, criminal trespass, and other offenses in Washington Township, according to State Police. He has additional arrest warrants from other agencies and is believed to be in the Harrisburg area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact State Police in Lykens at 717-362-8700.