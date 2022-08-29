FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal cold case crash that occurred on Thanksgiving in 2016.

Officials say an older model Ford F150 blue and white truck pulling a trailer was heading north on I-81 when the trailer became loose. The trailer traveled across the median near marker 19 and struck a tractor-trailer transporting gasoline, which caught fire and killed the driver.

The trailer was later found to be stolen from Fayetteville, Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Pennsylvania State Police Chambersburg Barracks at 717-264-5161