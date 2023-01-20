FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a robbery took place at F&M Trust Bank in Dublin Township, Fulton County on Friday, Jan. 20.

A police report states that troopers with PSP McConnellsburg responded to the bank at 11:07 a.m.

State police say a black woman, who was driving a dark-colored SUV, entered the bank, put a bag on the counter, and demanded money. Police also say the suspect claimed she was armed, but never showed a weapon.

The woman left the bank in the same dark-colored SUV with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a police report.

PSP reported no injuries.

State police think the same woman was involved in similar robberies in Franklin County.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call PSP McConnellsburg at 717-485-3131.