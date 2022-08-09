ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are investigating an alleged indecent exposure incident in Elizabeth Township.

State Police say on July 22 a man assisted a woman with jump-starting a vehicle battery in the parking lot of a local garden center.

Officials say after getting the vehicle started the victim approached the vehicle’s window and observed the suspect touching his exposed genitals. The woman returned to her vehicle and the suspect left the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20-30s with brown hair and tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a lighter blue t-shirt, and a dark-colored baseball hat.

Officials say the suspect was operating a black or dark-colored 2009-2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Lancaster Station, at (717) 299-7650.