LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County.

Pennsylvania State Police say on December 16 Troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township.

State Police say there is no threat to the public and Troopers will continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Lewistown at 717-320-1010.