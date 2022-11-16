HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Training and Education announced that it will be expanding opportunities in law enforcement education for children between the ages of 15 and 18.

“We are thrilled this program has expanded into three geographic areas of the state,” said Major Joanne Reed, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Training and Education. “Teenagers between the ages of 15 to 18 who are interested in pursuing a future career in law enforcement are encouraged to enroll in this educational opportunity as it will offer a unique experience showcasing the career of a state trooper.”

Applications are now being accepted for The Hill Impact Program, which has expanded to three locations, one of which will be located at the PSP Academy in Hershey.

The 14-week program is free of charge and introduces teens considering a career in law enforcement to many different elements of training and education, some of which included physical fitness and paramilitary disciplines.

The program will begin at all three locations in January. Participants meet once a week for two-and-a-half hours in the evening and on four Saturdays to be determined for four hours. The deadline to register is Dec. 31, 2022, but interested teens should sign up quickly as class sizes are limited.

Teens with a serious interest in attending courses in Hershey should contact Trooper Clint Long at 717-497-4577 or ra-sprecruiter-acad@pa.gov.