HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have released details on a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Troopers have said that on Thursday at 11:17 a.m., they responded to the 200 block of Market Street with the request of Pennsylvania State Police out of York who were involved in a pursuit with a 2022 Nissan Altima.

Upon arrival, PSP said the Altima struck two uninvolved vehicles in Harrisburg, prior to the man who was operating the vehicle fleeing the scene.

Troopers then said three Harrisburg citizens were transported to Harrisburg Hospital for unknown injuries. State police ask the public to contact them with any information to help identify the male suspect by calling 717-671-7550.