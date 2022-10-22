FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) located a missing two-year-old girl from Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday, Oct. 20.

According to a press release, at approximately 10:30 p.m., PSP was advised to be on the lookout for a blue Chevrolet pickup truck displaying Massachusetts registration that could have been traveling south on Interstate 81.

The vehicle was involved in the kidnapping of a girl from Rhode Island by the girl’s father, 24-year-old Jordan McClure of Kentucky.

Troopers observed the suspect’s vehicle traveling on Interstate 81 south at mile marker 22 in Franklin County. Troopers stopped the vehicle and took McClure into custody without incident. The two-year-old was located safely inside the vehicle, the release noted.

PSP stated that McClure was charged with arrest prior to the requisition and was transported to the Franklin County Jail pending extradition back to Rhode Island.