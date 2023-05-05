CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police out of Embreeville Station, Chester County are looking for a 20-year-old man who may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

State Police are looking for Jonathan Peters. Peters is described as 6′ 2″ and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Peters was last seen near New Hampshire Lane in West Bradford Township, Chester County on Wednesday, May 3 at 10:15 p.m.

Courtesy of PSP

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Peters is asked to call 911 or Pennsylvania State Police, Embreeville at 610-486-6280.