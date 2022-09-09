LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens say a 24 year old woman remains missing as of late Friday evening.

State Police say on Sept. 9, Troopers received a missing person report for Holly Ann Rowe, who family members last saw on September 6.

She’s believed to be in the Northern Dauphin County area and Troopers believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Rowe is described as 5′ tall with shoulder-length blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Rowe’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or State Police in Lykens at 717-362-8700. Text messages can also be sent to the State Police tipline at 717-418-8280.