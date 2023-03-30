PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that they were looking for a missing 10-week-old baby who may be at special risk of harm or injury.

According to PSP, The Philadelphia Police Department in Philadelphia County were searching for 10-week-old Ajah Lloyd.

Police say that Lloyd was last seen wearing a gray sweater with a bear on it, pink tights, a pink/white headband with a flower on it, and a Mickey Mouse onesie. Lloyd has black hair and brown eyes.

Lloyd was last known to have been with 26-year-old Kadijah McKee, who has black hair and brown eyes. McKee was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes. He is driving a black 2003 Nissan Altima sedan with Pennsylvania Registration LZJ-0488. The car has tinted windows and a Dallas Cowboys sticker on the rear bumper, according to PSP.

PSP say that McKee and Lloyd were last seen in the area of North 16th Street in the City of Philadelphia on March 29 at around 11:30 a.m.