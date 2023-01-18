YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a Red Lion Borough man who has been missing since Jan. 14.

According to the PSP, 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh left his residence on 1st Avenue in Red Lion Borough on Jan. 13. at around 10:00 p.m. He was last seen in Colerain Township in Lancaster County on Jan. 14 at 12 p.m.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

Hesketh is driving a white 2008 Volkswagen Jetta with PA Registration LFZ8544. State Police say that the vehicle has damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle. One of the front tires is replaced with a small spare tire.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Troop J, York Station at 717-428-1011.