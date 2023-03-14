LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens have released information on their five most wanted suspects.

State Police say all five of the individuals are believed to be in the Harrisburg area.

Troy Miller, 45, is wanted for burglary, aggravated assault, indecent exposure, and numerous other offenses. State Police say Miller’s charges are related to a 2020 burglary in Elizabethville Borough and other locations. Miller is described as 5’6″ with blue eyes and brown hair.

Raymond Hill, 58, is a registered Sex Offender who has absconded, according to State Police. He is wanted for Firearm Act and Sex Offender Registry Violations. State Police say the violations are in Halifax Township and Berrysburg Borough. State Police say Hill is 5’0″ with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Robert McCord, 32, is a registered Sex Offender who has absconded, according to State Police. He is wanted for a Sex Offender Registry Violation in Halifax Township. State Police say he is 5’0″ with blue eyes and balding hair.

Isaac Blackwell, 20, is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle and other offenses. State Police say he has additional arrest warrants issued by other agencies. State Police say the charges are in connection to a 2021 vehicle theft in Williamstown Borough. Blackwell is described as 5’10” with brown eyes and hair.

Corey Woodburn, 37, is wanted for felony retail theft, criminal trespass, and other offenses in Washington Township. State Police say he has additional arrest warrants issued by other agencies. Woodburn is 5’9″ with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on these fugitives is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens at 717-362-8700.