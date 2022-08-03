HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have named the “Five Most Wanted” in the Harrisburg area.

State Police Troop H Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Frazer released the information on social media Wednesday morning asking for the public’s help finding the individuals.

Pictures and information of those wanted can be found below.

William Francis Gaudette III, 78, is wanted for an alleged 2021 sexual assault in South Hanover Township, according to State Police. Gaudette is 5’11”, weighs 175 lbs, and has blue eyes and gray hair. His last known address was in Hummelstown.

Ricky Jermaine Anderson, 42, is wanted for a 2022 firearm offense in Harrisburg, according to State Police. Anderson is 5’11”, weighs 165 lbs, and has brown eyes and hair. His last known address was in Steelton.

Rickey Earl Rouck, 63, is wanted for an alleged 2022 Megan’s Law offense in West Hanover Township. Rouck is 5’10”, weighs 200 lbs, has hazel eyes, and has gray hair. His last known address is in Harrisburg.

Tia Lashay Williams is wanted for a 2020 escape in Harrisburg. She is 5’09”, weighs 215 lbs, and has brown eyes, and black hair. Her last known address is in Harrisburg. A warrant has been served for Williams’ arrest.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Christian Matthew Melones, 51, is wanted for a 2021 crash involving injury in West Hanover Township. He is 5’11” and weighs 190 lbs with brown eyes and hair. His last known address is in Harrisburg.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these five individuals is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.