(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg have named the five most wanted in Franklin County.

According to State Police, Bernard Lynwood Craig, 69, is wanted for a 2019 possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charge.

Craig is described as 5’07” with brown eyes, black hair, and was last known to live in St. Thomas, Pennsylvania.

Sadam L. Cheridor is wanted for a 2019 rape and sexual assault in Chambersburg, according to State Police. Cheridor, 31, is described as 6′ with brown eyes and hair and is last known to live in Chambersburg.

Matthew Dylan McCloud is wanted for a 2021 homicide by vehicle while DUI and related charges, according to State Police. McCloud, 28, is described as 5’10” with blue eyes, brown hair, and is last known to live in South Carolina.

Oscar Luis Santiago-Garcia is wanted for 2019 drug-related charges in Chambersburg, according to State Police. Santiago-Garcia, 30, is described as 5’07” with brown eyes, black hair, and is last known to live in Chambersburg.

Andy Jay Pizarro Colon, 25, is wanted on 2021 drug-related charges in Chambersburg, according to State Police. Pizarro Colon is 5’07” with brown eyes, black hair, and is last known to live in Harrisburg.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these five individuals is asked to contact State Police at 717-264-5161.