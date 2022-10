DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have a new home base in upper Dauphin County.

The new Lykens station officially opened Tuesday. Located along State Route 209, it is just a few blocks away from the former station.

“It’s near and dear to my heart because I grew up in this area,” said Sgt. Gary Willard of the Pennsylvania State Police.

This new station is bigger and has a firing range, fitness area, communications center, and modern technology.