HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), there were no human remains discovered after the demolition and search of a home in Halifax related to the disappearance of Tracy Marie Kroh.

PSP stated that the home would be methodically demolished in hopes of bringing the investigation to a conclusion, as well as providing closure for the Kroh family.

Kroh, who was 17 years old at the time, was last seen on Aug. 5, 1989. She was trying to visit her sister and brother-in-law. Kroh’s vehicle was found in Millersburg, but her belongings were missing. Her wallet was found in Dec. 1993 in an area along Willow Creek, located in Washington Township.

After investigating and interviewing Mark Eugene Warfel, as well as searching related properties and examining past efforts, members identified information that led to the belief that evidence relevant to Kroh’s disappearance may be located at the Halifax home, police said.

Criminal investigators with the Pennsylvania State Police Lykens Station, as well as additional members of the Troop H Criminal Investigations Section, planned the operation with the help of numerous private and public entities.

According to police, the home, as well as several surrounding buildings, were demolished and excavated in hopes of finding evidence. Two canine teams certified in human remains detection assisted in the investigation; however, no human remains were discovered.

The area will continue to remain restricted through April 3, police say.

The Pennsylvania State Police would like to thank the assisting agencies who participated in the operation: Maiocco Excavation, Special Unit 66 Search and Rescue, Central Jersey K-9 Search and Rescue, the Georgia State Patrol, PennDOT, Fisherville Volunteer Fire Department, Jackson Township, Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, Dr. Dennis Dirkmaat Ph.D., D-ABFA (Mercyhurst University), Scott Disposal and Transport LLC, PPL, and Matthew Faust Plumbing and Heating.