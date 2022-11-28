PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police on Monday released their Thanksgiving holiday crash and enforcement results for 2022.

According to State Police, there were 970 crashes over the five-day travel period from Nov. 23-27 involving 196 injuries. Two of the crashes were fatal, killing two people, PSP reported. Additionally, PSP said one of those fatal crashes was alcohol-related.

There were fewer total crashes investigated by PSP over the 2022 Thanksgiving weekend than there were in 2021 (970 vs. 1,155), but there were five fatal crashes in 2021 compared to two this year.

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2022 (5 days) 970 2 2 196 48 1 2021 (5 days) 1,155 5 5 225 91 2 Crash data from Pennsylvania State Police

Troopers also made 539 DUI arrests and handed out 9,252 speeding citations over the five days, according to PSP data.

Troopers made more DUI arrests in 2022 than in 2021, but fewer people were cited for speeding this year than last year.

Overall, troopers issued more than 27,000 traffic citations over the holiday weekend.

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2022 (5 days) 539 9,252 138 1,088 15,887 2021 (5 days) 533 10,126 84 849 14,684 Enforcement data from Pennsylvania State Police

In Troops G, H, J, and L — which include Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, and York counties — PSP investigated 283 crashes (none of which were fatal) and made 141 DUI arrest.

This data only includes incidents investigated by PSP and does not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

Over the weekend, a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Lancaster County, according to West Earl Township Police.

