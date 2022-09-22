LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County are seeking information regarding the 1984 disappearance of a 25-year-old woman.

Mary Ann Bagenstose was last seen at her home on West Willow Street and last heard from on June 5, 1984. She told her mother over the phone her estranged husband would be picking her up to look at a car he was considering buying for her.

Her husband told police he went to Mary Ann’s home but she wasn’t ready, so he took their son to Long Park to feed the ducks. When he returned Mary Ann was gone but left a note saying she was walking to a nearby Turkey Hill Minit Market. The clerks said they did not see her that day.

Mary Ann was not seen or heard from again and her personal belongings disappeared with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Lancaster at (717) 299-7650.