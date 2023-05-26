LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police Troop L, which covers Lebanon, Berks, and Schuylkill counties, is holding its annual event named Camp Cadet.

The camp is a police-oriented summer camp for kids 12-15 at Camp Manatawny in Douglassville. The camp will run from August 13 to August 19 and is open to residents of Berk, Lebanon, or Schuylkill counties.

State Police say attendees can participate in marksmanship, swimming, horseback riding, volleyball, and kickball. Attendees will also see presentations from law enforcement agencies such as the bomb squad, SERT, patrol, K-9, aviation, FBI, and computer crimes. Other recent non-law enforcement presentations have also included water rescue and fire service.

Applications can be found here or at any of the Troop L stations in Reading, Hamburg, Jonestown, Frackville, and Schuylkill Haven. The cost for attending is $200 plus a $10 application fee and completed applications must be returned by June 16.

All camp activities are supervised by a counseling staff of state and local law enforcement.

For further questions, contact Trooper Beohm at 610-378-4036 or dbeohm@pa.gov.