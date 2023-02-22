LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of the Lykens station have released their top five most wanted fugitives on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

According to State Police, The State Police at Lykens, Criminal Investigation and Patrol Units are seeking information regarding the following suspects:

Troy Lynn Miller, 45, is wanted for multiple charges including burglary, aggravated assault, indecent exposure, and other offenses. Miller is believed to be in the Harrisburg area.

Michael James Zerby, 42, is wanted on charges of theft and other offensives. He has many active arrest warrants issued by other agencies. His location is unknown.

Ernest Robert Vandervort, 43, is a registered sex offender who is wanted for indecent assault, unlawful contact with minors, and other offenses. He is believed to be in the area of Sunbury, Pa.

Josette Nichole Hensley, 38, is wanted for theft. She also has additional arrest warrants from other agencies and is believed to be in the Harrisburg Area.

Corey Woodburn, 37, is wanted for felony retail theft, criminal trespass, and other offenses. He is believed to be in the Williamstown, Pa. area.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens at 717-362-8700.