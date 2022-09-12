HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — If you are a woman in the Midstate looking for a job, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are holding a women’s career expo on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the State Police Academy in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

State Police invite women ages 18-39 to the expo from 8:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. to celebrate 50 years of women joining the police organization.

Positions offered include everything from regular patrols, forensics, equestrian, and more.

“We are going to do some PT sessions with them, show them how the cadets perform and we going to give them a tour. We will have some guest speakers, we are pretty much opening to women all over the tristate area so they can get a glimpse of the PSP Academy and learn what we do as female troopers,” said Corporal Danea Durham, Pennsylvania State Police.

To RSVP to the career expo, email Corporal Durham at ddurham@pa.gov.