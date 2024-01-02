(WHTM) – Republican Pennsylvania State Senator Mike Regan says he will not seek re-election for his 31st District seat to spend more time with family.

Regan, who represents parts of Cumberland and York counties, began his career in the State House before being elected to the State Senate in 2016.

“I have worked diligently to ensure that our resources are used efficiently and effectively,” said Regan in a letter on Tuesday. “It has been a priority of mine to be mindful of te financial impact legislative decisions have on the taxpayers who entrust us with their hard-earned money.”

In recent years Regan has introduced legislation to legalize adult-use marijuana and reform the state’s medical marijuana law.

“I believe doctors and medical professions should decide if a patient would benefit from medical marijuana,” Regan said last summer. “The current system places government bureaucrats between doctors, patients, and the medicine they need.”

Regan was also an early endorser of Mehmet Oz during the 2022 Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

A former U.S. Marshal, Regan currently serves as Chair of the Law & Justice Committee and Vice Chair of the Local Government Committee.