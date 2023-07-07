LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Pennsylvania State Trooper was nearly hit during a high-speed chase on Thursday throughout the Midstate that involved a stolen Maserati.

Albiery Lugo-Reyes, 19, of New York, is alleged to have stolen a white Maserati Ghibli from an auto auction center in York County, then led State Police on a pursuit that ended in Lebanon County, according to the criminal complaint.

A be-on-the-lookout alert for the Masareti was sent to multiple counties after multiple vehicles were stolen from the auto center.

Lugo-Reyes passed troopers on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County and lead them on pursuit where he hit speeds that were over 120 mph, according to the complaint. When Lugo-Reyes got to the interchange with I-78 he managed to lose troopers.

While a trooper was putting down stop sticks on I-78, State Police allege Lugo-Reyes nearly hit him with the Maserati. A witness said that they saw the trooper had to “dive out of the way” to avoid being hit.

The chase turned into a foot pursuit when the Maserati crashed into a guide rail and tried to run from troopers. He was quickly caught and the Maserati keys were found in his pocket.

Lugo-Reyes allegedly admitted to troopers that he smoked marijuana and that there was alcohol in his system.

Lugo-Reyes faces felony charges including aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, and receiving stolen property. He also faces misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and DUI. He was also charged with summary traffic violations.

He is currently locked up in Lebanon County Prison with bail set at $500,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13.