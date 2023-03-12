SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a State Trooper failed to properly check for oncoming traffic, causing an accident that resulted in property damage at a Cumberland County motel.

State Police say at 3:30 a.m. on March 12 a marked State Police vehicle attempted to exit an M&T Bank parking lot on Walnut Bottom Road in Shippensburg Township.

When the vehicle pulled out of the lot, State Police say the Trooper’s vehicle’s front bumper/push bar struck the back of a passing Mazda.

The impact caused the second vehicle to spin and strike a fence and decorative sign for Theo’s Motel.

The State Trooper’s vehicle came to a rest along Walnut Bottom Road while the second vehicle came to a final rest against the motel’s fencing.

Neither the driver or passenger in the State Trooper vehicle were injured, while the second vehicle’s driver suffered a possible knee injury.

State Police did not say whether the Trooper driving the vehicle is facing any discipline. abc27 has reached out to State Police for comment on the incident.