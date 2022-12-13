PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The holidays will be a little brighter for families across the Midstate.

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association spent Tuesday morning stuffing a tractor-trailer with unwrapped presents.

The toys were collected through the annual Toys for Tots drive and will be given to a special group of families.

“These toys will be donated to families that need them. Families that were involved in tragedies, had interactions with law enforcement that were tragic,” said David Kennedy, President of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association.

This will be the fifth year that the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association held the Toys for Tots drive.