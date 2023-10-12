(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State University Hershey Medical Center is receiving a $1,199,108 pollution prevention grant from the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

The project proposed by the Penn State College of Medicine will provide technical assistance to business sectors in disadvantaged Pennsylvania and New York communities and will increase the use of 1,900 Safer Choice labeled products.

The project would also improve human health by reducing human exposure to conventional cleaning chemicals in those communities.

“Achieving lasting environmental justice requires community-driven solutions boosted by federal resources,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “President Biden has secured historic levels of funding to address environmental harms in vulnerable communities under his Investing in America agenda. These dollars have supercharged our ability to empower a wide range of businesses from across the country to deploy solutions that prevent pollution while strengthening economic growth.”

“This funding to Penn State’s College of Medicine is yet another investment the Biden-Harris Administration is making to improve the health and future of communities long overburdened by pollution,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “Getting businesses and households to use safer, greener products will help create healthier, stronger and more sustainable communities.”

“Thanks to the infrastructure law, Penn State College of Medicine can create safer, cleaner environments for children, families, and businesses, particularly those in disadvantaged communities,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA). “With greater access to cleaning products free of harmful toxins, more Pennsylvanians can lead healthier lives.”

“This pollution prevention grant from the Biden administration is an important step towards preserving our environment. This funding is a significant investment in Pennsylvania business and our planet, that will help businesses manufacture, distribute, and use safer and more sustainable products for the benefit of everyone,” said U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA).