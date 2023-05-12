HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education has announced the 12 educators who have been nominated for the 2024 Pennslyvania Teacher of the Year award.
The finalists were chosen from a large group of applicants and will be recognized in Harrisburg this fall.
This year’s winner will be announced in December at a state award ceremony.
The following educators were announced as finalists for 2024 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year:
- Anthony Angelini, Conewago Valley School District
- Brittney Bell, Carmichaels Area School District
- Jonathan Bickel, Eastern Lebanon School District
- Ashlie Crosson, Mifflin County School District
- Benjamin Hoffman, Kutztown Area School District
- Rachel Kalberer, Norwin School District
- Heather Kilgore, Chester County Intermediate Unit
- Stephanie Machmer, Jersey Shore Area School District
- Aspen Mock, Forest Hills School District
- Justin Ward, Laurel Highlands School District
- Sharon Williams, Rose Tree Media School District
- Sally Ann Wojcik, School District of Philadelphia
“The Shapiro Administration commends these excellent educators for their commitment to their schools, students, and communities—and there is no better time to celebrate them than during Teacher Appreciation Week,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “Engaged and enthusiastic teachers inspire their students to reach infinite possibilities of success, and can quite literally impact learners for life.”
The Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year Program recognizes excellence in teaching by honoring K-12 teachers in public education who have made outstanding academic contributions to Pennsylvania’s school-aged children.