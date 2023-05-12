HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education has announced the 12 educators who have been nominated for the 2024 Pennslyvania Teacher of the Year award.

The finalists were chosen from a large group of applicants and will be recognized in Harrisburg this fall.

This year’s winner will be announced in December at a state award ceremony.

The following educators were announced as finalists for 2024 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year:

Anthony Angelini, Conewago Valley School District

Brittney Bell, Carmichaels Area School District

Jonathan Bickel, Eastern Lebanon School District

Ashlie Crosson, Mifflin County School District

Benjamin Hoffman, Kutztown Area School District

Rachel Kalberer, Norwin School District

Heather Kilgore, Chester County Intermediate Unit

Stephanie Machmer, Jersey Shore Area School District

Aspen Mock, Forest Hills School District

Justin Ward, Laurel Highlands School District

Sharon Williams, Rose Tree Media School District

Sally Ann Wojcik, School District of Philadelphia

“The Shapiro Administration commends these excellent educators for their commitment to their schools, students, and communities—and there is no better time to celebrate them than during Teacher Appreciation Week,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “Engaged and enthusiastic teachers inspire their students to reach infinite possibilities of success, and can quite literally impact learners for life.”

The Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year Program recognizes excellence in teaching by honoring K-12 teachers in public education who have made outstanding academic contributions to Pennsylvania’s school-aged children.