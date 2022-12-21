(WHTM) – More than thirty Pennsylvania career and technical centers and schools received $1.2 million in grants to purchase new equipment to help train students.

The maximum grant is $50,000 which must be matched from a local source such as school funds or outside contributions.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Career and technical centers continually provide excellent educational and professional opportunities for students across the commonwealth,” said Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty. “Investing in career readiness and career exploration is a priority for PDE, and we encourage recipients to utilize this funding to enhance and expand these learning programs, which will help students excel in their chosen fields.”

The awardees are:

Agency/LEA County Award Amount Adams County Technical Institute Adams $47,500.00 A W Beattie Career Center Allegheny $19,289.00 Parkway West CTC Allegheny $38,331.00 Beaver County CTC Beaver $25,000.00 Berks CTC Berks $23,229.00 Greater Altoona CTC Blair $50,000.00 Upper Bucks County Technical School Bucks $30,167.00 Bucks County Technical High School Bucks $50,000.00 Middle Bucks Institute of Technology Bucks $50,000.00 Butler County AVTS Butler $20,000.00 Greater Johnstown CTC Cambria $50,000.00 Central PA Institute of Science & Technology Centre $50,000.00 State College Area SD Centre $8,900.00 Chester County Technical College HS Chester $11,000.00 Clearfield County CTC Clearfield $46,345.00 Columbia-Montour AVTS Columbia $3,422.00 Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical Center Cumberland $26,935.00 Dauphin County Technical School Dauphin $50,000.00 Fayette County Career & Technical Institute Fayette $48,700.00 Franklin County CTC Franklin $25,000.00 Jefferson County-DuBois AVTS Jefferson $7,500.00 CTC of Lackawanna County Lackawanna $50,000.00 Lancaster County CTC Lancaster $50,000.00 Lawrence County CTC Lawrence $24,999.00 Lehigh Career & Technical Institute Lehigh $50,000.00 Monroe Career & Tech Inst Monroe $21,901.00 North Montco Tech Career Center Montgomery $50,000.00 Western Montgomery CTC Montgomery $50,000.00 Bethlehem AVTS Northampton $24,600.00 Wallenpaupack Area SD Pike $27,420.00 Susquehanna County CTC Susquehanna $13,797.00 Warren County AVTS Warren $18,098.00 Central Westmoreland CTC Westmoreland $50,000.00 Eastern Westmoreland CTC Westmoreland $47,290.00 York Co School of Technology York $50,000.00 TOTAL $1,209,423.00

Pennsylvania has more than 80 career and technical centers that offer a combination of classes and hands-on learning in programs approved by the Department of Education.