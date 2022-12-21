(WHTM) – More than thirty Pennsylvania career and technical centers and schools received $1.2 million in grants to purchase new equipment to help train students.

The maximum grant is $50,000 which must be matched from a local source such as school funds or outside contributions.

“Career and technical centers continually provide excellent educational and professional opportunities for students across the commonwealth,” said Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty. “Investing in career readiness and career exploration is a priority for PDE, and we encourage recipients to utilize this funding to enhance and expand these learning programs, which will help students excel in their chosen fields.”

The awardees are:

Agency/LEACountyAward Amount
Adams County Technical InstituteAdams$47,500.00
A W Beattie Career CenterAllegheny$19,289.00
Parkway West CTCAllegheny$38,331.00
Beaver County CTCBeaver$25,000.00
Berks CTCBerks$23,229.00
Greater Altoona CTCBlair$50,000.00
Upper Bucks County Technical SchoolBucks$30,167.00
Bucks County Technical High SchoolBucks$50,000.00
Middle Bucks Institute of TechnologyBucks$50,000.00
Butler County AVTSButler $20,000.00
Greater Johnstown CTCCambria$50,000.00
Central PA Institute of Science & TechnologyCentre$50,000.00
State College Area SDCentre$8,900.00
Chester County Technical College HSChester$11,000.00
Clearfield County CTCClearfield$46,345.00
Columbia-Montour AVTSColumbia$3,422.00
Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical CenterCumberland$26,935.00
Dauphin County Technical SchoolDauphin$50,000.00
Fayette County Career & Technical InstituteFayette$48,700.00
Franklin County CTCFranklin$25,000.00
Jefferson County-DuBois AVTSJefferson$7,500.00
CTC of Lackawanna CountyLackawanna$50,000.00
Lancaster County CTCLancaster$50,000.00
Lawrence County CTCLawrence$24,999.00
Lehigh Career & Technical InstituteLehigh$50,000.00
Monroe Career & Tech InstMonroe$21,901.00
North Montco Tech Career CenterMontgomery$50,000.00
Western Montgomery CTCMontgomery$50,000.00
Bethlehem AVTSNorthampton$24,600.00
Wallenpaupack Area SDPike$27,420.00
Susquehanna County CTCSusquehanna$13,797.00
Warren County AVTSWarren$18,098.00
Central Westmoreland CTCWestmoreland$50,000.00
Eastern Westmoreland CTCWestmoreland$47,290.00
York Co School of TechnologyYork$50,000.00
TOTAL $1,209,423.00

Pennsylvania has more than 80 career and technical centers that offer a combination of classes and hands-on learning in programs approved by the Department of Education.