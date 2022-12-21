(WHTM) – More than thirty Pennsylvania career and technical centers and schools received $1.2 million in grants to purchase new equipment to help train students.
The maximum grant is $50,000 which must be matched from a local source such as school funds or outside contributions.
“Career and technical centers continually provide excellent educational and professional opportunities for students across the commonwealth,” said Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty. “Investing in career readiness and career exploration is a priority for PDE, and we encourage recipients to utilize this funding to enhance and expand these learning programs, which will help students excel in their chosen fields.”
The awardees are:
|Agency/LEA
|County
|Award Amount
|Adams County Technical Institute
|Adams
|$47,500.00
|A W Beattie Career Center
|Allegheny
|$19,289.00
|Parkway West CTC
|Allegheny
|$38,331.00
|Beaver County CTC
|Beaver
|$25,000.00
|Berks CTC
|Berks
|$23,229.00
|Greater Altoona CTC
|Blair
|$50,000.00
|Upper Bucks County Technical School
|Bucks
|$30,167.00
|Bucks County Technical High School
|Bucks
|$50,000.00
|Middle Bucks Institute of Technology
|Bucks
|$50,000.00
|Butler County AVTS
|Butler
|$20,000.00
|Greater Johnstown CTC
|Cambria
|$50,000.00
|Central PA Institute of Science & Technology
|Centre
|$50,000.00
|State College Area SD
|Centre
|$8,900.00
|Chester County Technical College HS
|Chester
|$11,000.00
|Clearfield County CTC
|Clearfield
|$46,345.00
|Columbia-Montour AVTS
|Columbia
|$3,422.00
|Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical Center
|Cumberland
|$26,935.00
|Dauphin County Technical School
|Dauphin
|$50,000.00
|Fayette County Career & Technical Institute
|Fayette
|$48,700.00
|Franklin County CTC
|Franklin
|$25,000.00
|Jefferson County-DuBois AVTS
|Jefferson
|$7,500.00
|CTC of Lackawanna County
|Lackawanna
|$50,000.00
|Lancaster County CTC
|Lancaster
|$50,000.00
|Lawrence County CTC
|Lawrence
|$24,999.00
|Lehigh Career & Technical Institute
|Lehigh
|$50,000.00
|Monroe Career & Tech Inst
|Monroe
|$21,901.00
|North Montco Tech Career Center
|Montgomery
|$50,000.00
|Western Montgomery CTC
|Montgomery
|$50,000.00
|Bethlehem AVTS
|Northampton
|$24,600.00
|Wallenpaupack Area SD
|Pike
|$27,420.00
|Susquehanna County CTC
|Susquehanna
|$13,797.00
|Warren County AVTS
|Warren
|$18,098.00
|Central Westmoreland CTC
|Westmoreland
|$50,000.00
|Eastern Westmoreland CTC
|Westmoreland
|$47,290.00
|York Co School of Technology
|York
|$50,000.00
|TOTAL
|$1,209,423.00
Pennsylvania has more than 80 career and technical centers that offer a combination of classes and hands-on learning in programs approved by the Department of Education.