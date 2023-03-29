PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Many of the best theme parks, roller coasters, and theme park restaurants are listed on the annual USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. Some of the nominees on the list are from The Keystone State.

This annual contest allows readers to pick what they think are the 10 best in a specific category of food and lodging, destinations, travel gear, and things to do. Travel experts pick the top 20 nominees and the readers get to choose the best 10.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

A few Pennsylvania locations are entertainment venues among the nominees. They are:

Best Theme Park

Kennywood: Located in West Mifflin, Pa.

Hersheypark: Located in Hershey, Pa.

Knoebels: Located in Elysburg, Pa.

To see other nominees, click here.

Best Roller Coaster

Skyrush: Hersheypark

Phantom’s Revenge: Kennywood

Phoenix: Knoebels

To see other nominees, click here.

Best Indoor Waterpark

Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark: Tannersville, Pa.

Kalahari Resort: Pocono Manor, Pa.

Great Wolf Lodge: Tannersville, Pa.

Splash Lagoon: Erie, Pa.

To see other nominees, click here.

Best Theme Park Restaurant

Alamo Restaurant: Knoebels

The Chocolatier: Hersheypark

To see other nominees, click here.

Best Theme Park Hotel

Hotel Hershey: Hershey, Pa.

To see other nominees, click here.

USA Today states that votes can be cast once per day until the voting ends on Monday, April 24 at noon. All winners will be announced on May 5.