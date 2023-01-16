PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is adopting new regulations regarding drinking water and harmful PFAS chemicals.

PFAS are manmade chemicals used since the 1940s to make non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, and stain-resistant fabrics; They are also found in firefighting chemicals.

However, PFAS have been linked to health complications.

The new regulations will set a maximum level for two forms of PFAS in drinking water.