HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Turnpike exit ramp near Harrisburg remains closed after several hours due to a crash blocking the exit.

According to PennDOT, I-76 at Harrisburg West Shore/Mile Marker 242.2 remains closed. The crash was reported by PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike shortly before 9 a.m.

Drivers are said to expect delays and use an alternate exit while the exit ramp remains closed.

The number of vehicles involved and any potential injuries were not disclosed by PennDOT.