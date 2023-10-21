CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has announced that an entry ramp will be closed this weekend due to a construction project.

The commission said that weather permitting, the entry ramp on the turnpike at the Harrisburg West interchange (Exit 242) westbound will be closed, resulting in a detour. Motorists will still be able to exit the turnpike at that location.

The on-ramp at this location will be closed from 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22 until 6 a.m. This will allow for the safe replacement of ramp lighting in this area. However, those entering the turnpike and traveling east from this tolling point will continue to have access.

Motorists heading west during this time period should access the turnpike at the Gettysburg Pike Interchange, Exit 236. The detour is as follows:

Exit at Harrisburg West, Exit 242, and proceed to I-83 North for 1.6 miles,

Take PA 581 West for 2 miles, and proceed to US 15 South for 3.6 miles.

Re-enter the turnpike at the Gettysburg Pike Interchange, Exit 236.

The Turnpike Commission stated that Also, this weekend, from 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct 22 until 4 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, motorists wishing to enter the turnpike at the Harrisburg West Interchange will not be able to access it via the southbound ramp at I-83 South (Exit 39-B).

Motorists will instead have to follow an alternate route. From I-83 South motorists should continue one-quarter mile to the next exit (Exit 39-A), turn right and right again to enter I-83 North, and then take Exit 39-B and look for the sign to re-enter the turnpike.

Digital message boards will alert motorists to these closures, according to the Turnpike Commission.