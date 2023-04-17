PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With the dry weather occurring for all of the states, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), here in the Midstate, some communities are enacting burn bans

The National Weather Service has many different warnings and advisories it can issue because of dry weather and fire risks.

Burn bans have been enacted in the following communities:

Stewartstown Borough, York County until Sunday, April 16.

Crossroads Borough York County until Sunday, April 16.

Hopewell Township, York County until Sunday, April 16.

East Hopewell Township, York County until Sunday, April 16.

West Manchester Township, York County until further notice.

Heidelberg Township, York County until Sunday, April 16.

Windsor Township, York County until further notice.

Paradise Township, Lancaster County until further notice.

Hummelstown, Dauphin County until further notice, according to the fire department

This graph shows how Pennsylvania wildfires are almost caused by humans (Source: NWS, DCNR)

The National Weather Service indicates that roughly 99% of all wildfires in Pennsylvania are caused by humans. This can be by throwing out a lit cigarette butt, or burning leaves that can get out of hand.

According to Middlesex Township Director of Public Safety Steven Kingsborough, brush fires are expensive to put out and are a huge drain on resources.

Wildfires in Pennsylvania only need three conditions to start:

A fuel source, such as dry grass or leaves

Dry conditions, including low humidity

An ignition source

The National Weather Service states to avoid all outdoor burning, not to discard cigarette butts or matches on the ground, and to be careful with equipment that may cause sparks.