ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial will reopen to the public on Oct. 2 following a near year-long closure for structural repairs.

The memorial, which closed on Oct. 7, 2022, was dedicated in 2001 and is nationally recognized as the largest veterans’ memorial located in any of the national cemeteries, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veteran Affairs.

According to the department, the structure was in good condition but needed repairs due to exposure to the elements. Specific repairs included re-anchoring plaques, resetting existing pre-cast concrete, waterproofing walls, replacing flashing and upgrading drainage.

Flagpoles and lighting have also been added to the memorial as new features.

“This memorial is a tribute to America’s veterans for their devotion, patriotism, selfless service, and sacrifice on behalf of us all,” Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs said. “We are thrilled to re-open it to the public in time for Veterans Day. I encourage everyone to visit this iconic structure and remember those who are part of our history and those who are presently serving.”

Anyone interested in helping preserve the memorial in the future can donate to the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial Trust Fund.

Tax-deductible donations to the fund can be made online at www.donate.dmva.pa.gov or by mail by sending a check payable to the “Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial Trust Fund” to: DMVA Office for Veterans Affairs, Bldg. 9-26, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002.

Donations can also be made “In Honor Of,” “In Memory Of” or “On Behalf Of.”