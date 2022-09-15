(WHTM) – Riley Williams, the Cumberland County woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the January 6 riot, has been approved to attend the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire for a second time despite being under house arrest.

According to Williams’s attorney, she will be allowed to attend this weekend’s event after federal prosecutors agreed to the terms of her attending the Lancaster County event. Williams was previously allowed to attend the event in August.

A witness had claimed Williams stole Pelosi’s computer during the riot with the intent” to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to “Russia’s foreign intelligence service,” according to an affidavit.

The witness, who was described as a “former romantic partner” told investigators the apparent deal “fell through” for “unknown reasons” and Williams still “has the computer device or destroyed it.”

The device, which Pelosi’s Chief of Staff confirmed was only used for presentations, has still not been recovered.

Williams, who has pleaded not guilty, is facing charges including obstruction of an official proceeding; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; theft of government property; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricting building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.