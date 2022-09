PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s gambling industry continues to show strong numbers, but August proved to be a tough month for some casinos.

Gaming revenue statewide was up more than 40% compared to August 2021. Hollywood Casino at Penn National showed a massive 22% increase, primarily because of its online gambling options.

The biggest drop in revenue was fantasy sports betting, which was down 50% across the Commonwealth.

FanDuel’s August revenues also dropped 70%.