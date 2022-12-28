FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s gas tax is set to increase in 2023, all due to a law passed a decade ago.

The law, which was signed in 2013 by then-governor Tom Corbett, triggers an automatic tax increase when the wholesale gas price exceeds $3 per gallon.

On Jan. 1, 2023, Pennsylvania’s gas tax will increase by $0.03 per gallon, bringing the total to $0.61.

The tax on diesel fuel will rise by $0.04 per gallon for a total of $0.78 per gallon.

The tax applies to wholesalers who are expected to pass along the increased prices to drivers.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in Pennsylvania is $3.61.