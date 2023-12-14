CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Chambersburg is gearing and bundling up for the return of its annual ice festival this January.

The 2024 Chambersburg IceFest is scheduled for Thursday, January 25, to Sunday, January 28.

Organizers say the festival features over 47 tons of ice carved into more than 100 different sculptures, including a giant ice throne and slide.

The festival, which has been held in the community since 2002, brings a boost of local tourism to the city, according to Sam Thrush, President of Downtown Chambersburg, Inc., and one of the festival’s organizers.

“IceFest has turned into quite an event!” Thrush said in an announcement for the event. “Companies will host parties for their teams downtown, out-of-town family members will return home to enjoy the activities, and businesses will have some of their biggest winter sales. IceFest truly has something for everyone and is a great opportunity to showcase Chambersburg to the surrounding region. When businesses are looking to relocate, or new investors inquire about our downtown, I always tell them about the magic of IceFest.”

Penny Shaul, proprietor of Here’s Looking at You, is also looking forward to the festival.

“I love the bustle,” she said. “It’s so great to see so many people downtown during the event…While they are enjoying IceFest, they also notice all of the amazing businesses that are here.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The festival is nearly completely organized and run by volunteers. The presenting sponsor for the festival is M&T Bank. There are also several supporting sponsors including Manitowoc, Wilson College, and more.

“I am always so thankful for the number of sponsors we get for the event,” Shaul said. “M&T is always so generous as our Presenting Sponsor, and every year we have new businesses that want to be involved with ice and other sponsorships. Also, the number of volunteers that have come to help the committee with all the activities is amazing. The event is almost completely organized and executed by volunteers. To me, that shows such pride in our community, wanting to have this incredible event for our town.”

For more information about the upcoming event, visit icefestpa.com or IceFest Pa on Facebook.