(WHTM) — According to a press release from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), Pennsylvania’s $515 million in monthly gaming revenue for March 2023 was the first time the state has ever exceeded half a billion dollars of revenue in a single month.

The exact amount of revenue, $515,278,831, was an 11.35% increase when compared to March 2022.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Gambling has been legal in Pennsylvania since 2006, and monthly gaming revenue had never passed $500 million in a month, until now.

Gaming revenue is generated through slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests, and video gaming terminals.

For more information, visit the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s website.