HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund reached just shy of $5 billion, a record high.

The record high is partly due to the historic $2.6 billion deposit made in 2021. When Wolf took office as governor, the rainy day fund was at $231,800.

“Pennsylvania has nearly $5 billion in emergency savings, a growing economy, and a strong fiscal foundation for the future,” said Wolf.

Wolf also totes doubling Pennsylvania’s emergency preparedness fund.

“For our commonwealth to grow and succeed, it’s critical that we invest in the people of Pennsylvania. By getting Pennsylvania’s finances in order and investing in the things that make a difference to Pennsylvanians – including higher-quality education, better-paying jobs and safer communities – my administration is putting our commonwealth on the path to a brighter future,” Wolf added.