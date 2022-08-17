HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s State Transportation Commission (STC) updated the 12-Year Program today. A total of $84 billion is anticipated to be available over the next 12 years and will go towards roads, bridges, transit systems, airports and railroads.

This 12-Year Program, or TYP, is a multimodal, fiscally constrained planning tool. It is used to identify and prioritize Pennsylvania’s transportation projects and the funds that are needed to finish them. The TYP must be reviewed by the STC every two years. No capital project can move forward unless it is included in the TYP.

This newly added program incorporates funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and takes effect October 1. It anticipates the following funding availability in the first four years of the TYP from federal, state and local sources:

$16 billion for state highway and bridge projects;

$11.4 billion for public transit;

$331 million for multimodal projects;

$232 million for rail freight; and

$168 million for aviation.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has already made a noticeable impact on transportation projects in Pennsylvania across all modes,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “While additional investment in our large transportation network is certainly needed, PennDOT takes pride in being a responsible steward of federal, state and local dollars to help improve infrastructure across all modes.”

The TYP highlights some of PennDOT’s major accomplishments over the past two years. These accomplishments range from modernization of train stations to the implementation of innovative strategies and the latest technologies to enhance safety and efficiency across operations.

Four Rural Planning Organizations, 19 Metropolitan Planning Organizations, and one independent county partnered with PennDOT in the review as well as the development of the update. Since the update has been approved by the STC, it has been submitted to the federal Highway Administration and the Federal Transit Administration for review and approval.

The Federal Highway Administration works with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to review the plan’s conformity with air quality requirements.

Input from the public early on in the 12-Year planning process helped play a key role in identifying the different transportation modes.

The State Transportation Commission is chaired by the Secretary of PennDOT and consists of 10 appointed citizens as well as the majority and minority chairs of the state House and Senate Transportation committees.

For more information about the TYP, click here.