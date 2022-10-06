FORT MYERS, Fla. (WHTM) — As teams continue to clean up the damages from Hurricane Ian, the Commonwealth is pitching in.

A few dozen members of Pennsylvania’s Task Force One are in the southern states helping with search and rescue operations. The team members could be deployed for up to two weeks.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

One group is in Fort Myers, a particularly bad-hit section of Florida.

Task Force One members shared these photos with abc27:

Aldo Morelli, a Harrisburg Fire Captain who is part of Pennsylvania’s Task Force One, spoke with abc27 about the devastation that Hurricane Ian left behind.

“People are clapping for us and speaking to the people who have been affected. They’re so positive, so many of them, it’s remarkable the resiliency of the people here in this is amazing. The damage is pretty significant here. People have lost everything. Your heart really goes out for them, wondering how they’re going to be able to rebuild and recover from this,” said Morelli.

The federal government will pay for Pennsylvania’s Task Force One deployment in Florida.