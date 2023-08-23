DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — The borough of Duncannon in Perry County has declared a public water supply emergency until further notice.

While the emergency is in effect, it is unlawful for any person to use the public water supply for non-essential uses.

Non-essential uses include watering of lawns and gardens, washing of vehicles or trailers, washing of outdoor surfaces, filling of pools, or the operation of fire hydrants under non-emergency conditions.

Penalties for violation include fines ranging from $100 to $1000, and or physical restriction of water service to the violator.

Community members are also asked to evaluate personal and business water usage and take all possible steps to reduce.

The borough says the emergency is due to an extended period of high demand and possible leaks in the distribution system. Updates will be posted on the Duncannon’s website and Facebook page.