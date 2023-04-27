HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) announced they have filed criminal complaints against a Perry County roofing company owner for alleged child labor law violations.

According to L&I, the alleged violations occurred in Lower Paxton Township and Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County. L&I says that an investigation found Samuel M. Lapp, the owner of S&L Roofing, Gutters, and Siding, allegedly employed two minors for work on second-story roofs.

The criminal complaint details 18 counts including allowing minors to work in hazardous work, particularly roofing over several shifts, and for extended hours. The department alleges the minors who were employed were 12 and 15 years old.

Court records state that the alleged offenses took place in October 2022, as well as February and March 2023.

Pennsylvania’s Child Labor Act prohibits children from working in hazardous occupations such as roofing.

Pennsylvania law states minors under age 14 may not be employed or permitted to work in any occupation, except as golf caddies, delivering newspapers, as a youth sports official, in a performance, on farms, or in domestic service in private homes.

Due to some students starting summer work soon, L&I is urging employers to know Pennsylvania’s Child Labor Act and to make sure they are in full compliance.