MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Eight people were displaced after a 2-alarm duplex fire in Perry County on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials say the blaze on South Main Street in Marysville came in at 1:09 p.m. and a dog had to be rescued from one of the residences.

According to Progress Fire 32, fire was showing from the first floor when firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported and firefighters from Cumberland, Dauphin, and Perry counties responded.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time and a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall will investigate.