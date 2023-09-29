PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man in Perry County has been arrested and charged with 96 counts involving sexual assault of children, physical abuse and child endangerment.

41-year-old Andrew Allamon was arrested on September 26, 2023 following a more than two-month-long investigation after Pennsylvania State Police Newport received a ChildLine referral regarding a teenage girl disclosing a sexual assault on July 6, 2023.

During the investigation, Pennsylvania State Police say they found that Allamon was allegedly responsible for crimes committed against six victims between 1990 and 2018.

State Police say six people have come forward with accusations against Allamon.

According to court documents, Allamon’s charges include rape of children, forcible rape, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, and other offenses.

Allamon is currently being held at the Perry County Prison without bail.

If any other victims have had contact with Alloman, Pennsylvania State Police Newport is requesting that they contact Trooper Nelson at 717-567-3110.