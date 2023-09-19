PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Perry County man was charged for allegedly delivering the drugs that led to a deadly overdose, according to State Police.

According to the charges filed by the Pennsylvania State Police, Joshua Barrick, 42, of Newport, faces felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility, and manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. He also faces misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance by a person not regulated.

In July 2022, Troopers said, they were called to the Red Carpet Inn in Watts Township and found a 60-year-old man dead from a suspected drug overdose. A clear capsule with what appeared to be fentanyl was found on a desk.

According to the man’s autopsy, he had cocaine and fentanyl in his system, but died from “fentanyl toxicity,” meaning that it was fentanyl that killed him, the complaint states.

There were text messages between Barrick and the man that was allegedly about getting the drugs, and even surveillance video from the motel was used during the overdose investigation, State Police said. On video, Troopers could see Barrick give the man a ride to pick up drugs and then return.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In an interview with State Police, Barrick allegedly admitted that he was able to get fentanyl and that he did not know if he gave the man a capsule, but “it may very well have been,” the complaint states. Barrick allegedly admitted selling the drugs to the man before the deadly overdose.

Barrick is currently out on unsecured bail that is set at $75,000 and awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 26.