(WHTM) – A Perry County man has been charged after a fatal fentanyl overdose in Carlisle.

Carlisle Police say on June 28 officers responded to an unresponsive man on N. East Street. The man was transported to UPMC Carlisle where he later died from a fentanyl overdose.

Police say Joshua Barrick was arrested and charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and illegal use of a communications facility.

Barrick’s bail was denied and he was committed to Perry County Prison stemming from other drug related charges, according to Carlisle Police.