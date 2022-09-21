LIVERPOOL BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County man has been charged with criminal attempted murder after a domestic violence incident.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Kyle Garside was arrested after Troopers responded on Sept. 20 around 5 p.m. Troopers say Garside threatened to kill the victim and began to strangle the 61-year-old man.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Garside said the victim asked him to stop and he only stopped after a friend intervened.

Garside was charged with criminal attempted murder of the first degree, strangulation, DUI, use of drug paraphernalia, and simple assault. he was denied bail and taken to the Perry County Prison.